Speaker NA orders inquiry to ascertain reasons behind fire incident at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, taking cognizance of the fire incident which occurred at Parliament Lodges this afternoon, had ordered an immediate inquiry to ascertain the reasons leading to this incident.

The speaker directed for submission of inquiry report to his office at the earliest, said a press release.

Speaker Asad Qaiser made these directions to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during his visit to the Parliament Lodges, this evening.

He directed for holding immediate inquiry into the incident besides accessing the leading reasons and loss occurred.