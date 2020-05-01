Speaker NA never hosted Iftar dinner this Ramazan: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser never hosted iftar dinner during this Ramazan and he remained at his home all these days since the start of the Holy month, a spokesman of the Speaker said.

The spokesman in a tweet, said that the pictures of the Speaker National Assembly on social media were old. The pictures were of the time when Imam e Kaaba was on a visit to Pakistan and a banquet was arranged in his honour.

He advised people to avoid spreading false news on media.