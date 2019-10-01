Speaker NA appeals citizens to plant maximum trees to make country green under PM’s vision

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday appealed the citizens to play their active role in saving future generations by planting maximum trees to make the country green under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

In his video message on private news TV channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking various measures as part of the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign.

We need to discourage use of plastic and polythene bags both at official and domestic levels and educate the whole society about its hazardous and destructive effects, he added.