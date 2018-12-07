ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday issued production order for detained Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif for the session of the the assembly summoned on Monday, December 10.
The Speaker has directed National Accountability Bureau and concerned authorities to bring Shehbaz Sharif to attend the session of the National Assembly on a daily basis under the rules.
Speaker issues production order of Shehbaz Sharif for NA session from December 10
