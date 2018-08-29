Speaker, Dy Speaker condole sad demise of Hero of 1965 War

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Hero of 1965 War Sepoy Maqbool Hussain.

In their separate condolence messages, they said that Maqbool Hussain rendered valuable services for defense of the motherland said a press release issued here.

Asad Qaiser and Qasim Suri said the services of National Hero, Maqbool Hussain for country would always be remembered.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.