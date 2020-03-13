Speaker distributes cheques among heirs of Marghuz roof collapse victims

SWABI, Mar 13 (APP)::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Friday visited Maghuz, district Swabi and distributed cheques among the family whose four member were killed in roof collapse incident.

He distributed compensation cheques amounting 1.2 million among the ill-fated family. He also prayed for the departed and peace for the bereaved family members.

He said that government share the grief of family and they would be provided need help and support for rehabilitation.

It merits a mention that four members of a same family including mother, daughter, granddaughter and grandmother was killed in roof collapse incident in Balokhel locality situated in Marghuz area.