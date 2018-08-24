Speaker discusses legislative business with PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office Friday and felicitated him on assuming his office, a statement said.

During the meeting they discussed legislative business in the National Assembly. The Prime Minister said the people of Pakistan have high expectations from the National Assembly of the Naya Pakistan. He also asked to cut down the expenses of the National Assembly.

The Speaker said all efforts would be made for the smooth conduct of legislative business and expeditious resolution of core issues of the people. He also exchanged eid greetings with the Prime Minister.