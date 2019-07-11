Speaker, Deputy Speaker sympathise with train accident victims

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a train accident of Akbar Express at Walhar Railway Station.

In his separate condolence messages,expressing their sympathy with the families of victims, both the speaker and his deputy prayed for the departed soul of the deceased and also for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

They said strict action should be taken against the persons involved in that tragedy to overcome the issues in the future.