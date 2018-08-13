Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA to be elected on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker
of National Assembly will be held on August 15 (Wednesday).
According to schedule issued by NA Secretariat, the nomination
papers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker could be submitted in the office
of Secretary National Assembly by Tuesday noon.
Ayaz Saidiq said that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers before
the elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nominated Asad Qasir for the slot of
the speaker while joint opposition has fielded Syed Khurseed Shah for speakership
