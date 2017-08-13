Speaker, Deputy Speaker congratulate nation 70th `Independence Day’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq congratulated the nation on the eve of 70th `Independence

Day’.

He remarked, this day remind us the unforgettable struggle and

sacrifices made by our forefathers for next generations to live in

freedom.

The Speaker urged the countrymen to pledge for steering

Pakistan on the path of prosperity and development, said a press

release.

He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah entrusted us

with a sacred trust to transform Pakistan into a citadel of peace

and a model for all other nations.

He stated that 14th August is a reminiscent of countless

sacrifices rendered for establishment, defense and security of

Pakistan.

The Speaker also paid tribute to the martyred heroes of

Pakistan.

The Speaker highlighted that this day is a pride for the

Pakistani nation that is celebrated with great devotion and

enthusiasm.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that this day gives us the message to

work whole heartedly with full devotion for the prosperity and

development of our beloved country.

We need to work with strong passion and commitment for the

betterment and advancement of our homeland, added by the Speaker.

The Speaker said that on this Independence Day let we rethink

about our plans, our actions and their outcomes for forging

synergies in the best interest of our country and raising Pakistan

to new heights of development.

The Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi also felicitated the

nation on 70th Independence Day and underlined the need to follow

the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam encompassing unity, faith and

discipline.

On this day of jubilation, as a nation we must pledge to work

whole heartedly with unity for the progress and prosperity of the

country and confront the challenges faced by the nation, he added.