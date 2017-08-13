ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq congratulated the nation on the eve of 70th `Independence
Day’.
He remarked, this day remind us the unforgettable struggle and
sacrifices made by our forefathers for next generations to live in
freedom.
The Speaker urged the countrymen to pledge for steering
Pakistan on the path of prosperity and development, said a press
release.
He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah entrusted us
with a sacred trust to transform Pakistan into a citadel of peace
and a model for all other nations.
He stated that 14th August is a reminiscent of countless
sacrifices rendered for establishment, defense and security of
Pakistan.
The Speaker also paid tribute to the martyred heroes of
Pakistan.
The Speaker highlighted that this day is a pride for the
Pakistani nation that is celebrated with great devotion and
enthusiasm.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that this day gives us the message to
work whole heartedly with full devotion for the prosperity and
development of our beloved country.
We need to work with strong passion and commitment for the
betterment and advancement of our homeland, added by the Speaker.
The Speaker said that on this Independence Day let we rethink
about our plans, our actions and their outcomes for forging
synergies in the best interest of our country and raising Pakistan
to new heights of development.
The Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi also felicitated the
nation on 70th Independence Day and underlined the need to follow
the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam encompassing unity, faith and
discipline.
On this day of jubilation, as a nation we must pledge to work
whole heartedly with unity for the progress and prosperity of the
country and confront the challenges faced by the nation, he added.
Speaker, Deputy Speaker congratulate nation 70th `Independence Day’
ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz