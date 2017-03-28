Speaker Ayaz Sadiq calls on Turkish Prime Minister; both sides reaffirm resolve to intensify cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): The parliamentary delegation of Pakistan led by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, currently on a visit to Turkey called on the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

According to a message received here Tuesday, the two sides exchanged views on further deepening the brotherly Pakistan-Turkey ties, particularly the enhancement of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

They noted with satisfaction the ongoing progress on Free Trade

Agreement (FTA), which is expected to be concluded soon. Once signed, they hoped that it would provide a major boost to the realization of the robust economic partnership as envisioned by the leadership of the two countries.

Mutual support on each other’s national causes, i.e. Cyprus and Kashmir, was reiterated.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim extended felicitations on Pakistan’s National Day (23rd March) and stressed that Turkey considered Pakistan as a true brother. He particularly appreciated the strong support and solidarity extended by the leadership, Parliament and people of Pakistan against the heinous coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in Turkey.

Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Turkey, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that notable progress was made on cooperation in diverse fields including infrastructure development, health, communications, media and culture, and bilateral investments.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the unique quality of Pakistan-Turkey

relations and thanked the Turkish Prime Minister for taking deep personal interest in promoting closer cooperation with Pakistan. He also lauded the remarkable progress made by Turkey and commended the public welfare-oriented policies of the Turkish government. He noted with satisfaction that the two sides were forging a strong partnership at all levels.

He stressed that the special ties between Pakistan and Turkey should be sustained through more parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts and that the abiding tradition of solidarity and standing by each other should be transmitted to the future generations.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq particularly thanked the Turkish leadership and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim for their support for the cause of Kashmir. He also expressed deep appreciation of the people of Pakistan for the participation Turkey’s traditional Mehtar Band in the Pakistan Day Parade in Islamabad on 23rd March 2017.

Pakistan delegation included MNAs,Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Ms. Seema Mohiuddeen Jameeli, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Mujahid Ali, Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote, and Sheikh Salahuddin.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Sohail Mahmood, Secretary National

Assembly, Abdul Jabbar Ali, and Director General Public Relations of National Assembly Muhammad Anwar Sial were present on the occasion.