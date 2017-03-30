Speaker Ayaz Sadiq calls on President Recep Tayyip Erdogon in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, March 30(APP): The commitment to further reinforce the

special ties and growing cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey was reaffirmed as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

According to a message received here Thursday from Pakistan Embassy,

Ankara, President Erdogan was accompanied by the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) Ismail Kahraman, Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Muhammet Balta, and other senior Turkish officials. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was accompanied by the Convener of Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group in the National Assembly, Pervaiz Malik, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Sohail Mahmood.

During the meeting, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq conveyed cordial greetings of

the leadership and people of Pakistan and lauded the remarkable progress made by Turkey under President Erdogan’s stewardship, adding that it was a shining example for the Muslim Ummah to emulate. He also conveyed best wishes from Pakistan for Turkey’s enhanced political development and economic progress in the future.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strong solidarity with the Government and

people of Turkey against the heinous coup attempt on July 15 last, the Speaker expressed deep admiration for the historic resistance by the Turkish people “led from the front by President Erdogan” against the illegal action, which served as an inspiration for people across the globe. He also recalled his own interaction with the TGNA Speaker on the night of 15 July to convey Pakistan’s unequivocal support and solidarity and highlighted the unanimous Resolutions adopted, later, by the two Houses of Pakistan Parliament in support of Turkey’s democracy and democratic institutions.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the immense growth of Pakistan-Turkey

relations under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Erdogan. Stressing both sides’ resolve at the highest level to bring the bilateral economic relationship at par with their excellent political relations, the Speaker noted that the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would play a crucial role in this endeavor. The Speaker also thanked Turkey for its growing investments in Pakistan, which were making important contribution towards prosperity and development of both countries.

The National Assembly Speaker also apprised President Erdogan of the

pivotal role of the two Parliaments, especially of the Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Groups, in following the lead of the highest political leadership towards forging a robust partnership between the two countries.

Extending a warm welcome to the Speaker, President Erdogan conveyed his

greetings for President Mamnoon Hussein and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Noting the consistent growth in the multifaceted Turkey-Pakistan relationship, President Erdogan stressed that steps should continue to be taken to take the political, economic, trade, defence, defence industry, and cultural cooperation to newer levels.

Recalling his recent visit to Pakistan to attend the 13th Economic

Coordination Organization (ECO) Summit in Islamabad, he hoped that the momentum generated by it would enable the regional countries to impart further depth to their economic initiatives.

President Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkeyâ€™s full support and solidarity for Pakistan on all issues and reiterated the resolve to further fortify bilateral ties.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is visiting Turkey along with a Parliamentary

delegation at the invitation of TGNA Speaker Ismail Kahraman. He had, earlier, called on Prime Minister Binali Yildrim and exchanged views a wide range of issues pertaining to Pakistan-Turkey relations.

The Speaker had also held extensive consultations with his Turkish

counterpart, during which the two sides inter alia discussed ways of further intensifying collaboration between the two Parliaments. He had also visited the bombed part of the Turkish Parliament and paid tributes to the martyrs of the 15 July coup attempt in Turkey.