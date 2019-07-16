Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir Tuesday announced the names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for the current session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Fakhar Imam, Munaza Hassan, Khurram Dastigar, Syed Khurshid Shah, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and Amir Haider Hoti. These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.