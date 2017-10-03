Spain’s unemployment rises by 27,858 people in September

MADRID, Oct 3 (APP/Xinhua): The number of people registered as

unemployed in Spain rose by 27,858 people from August to September, according to data published on Tuesday by the Spanish Ministry of

Employment and Social Security.

The total number of unemployed people stood at 3.4 million in the

ninth month of the year, which also meant an 8.34 percent fall

year-on-year, 310,115 fewer jobless people when compared with

September, 2016.

September is traditionally a month when unemployment rises due to the

end of the tourist season in Spain, where companies have to take on more workers to face demand, especially in the services sector.