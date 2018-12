LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said executive committees had been formed at federal and provincial levels to accomplish the PTI’s promise of creation of South Punjab province on administrative grounds.

In the first phase, an independent secretariat for the province would start functioning from July 1, 2019, he said while addressing a special ceremony regarding 100-day performance of the Punjab government here at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal.