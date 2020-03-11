South Punjab province: Rs3 b to be required for 1,350 additional posts; Qureshi analyses

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said over Rs3 billion would be required for 1,350 additional posts to be created in South Punjab province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would approach to the members of Punjab Assembly including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party to support the long standing demand of the people of South Punjab for setting up a separate province resolving their genuine issues at their doorsteps.

Giving details of the proposed province, the foreign minister said after constituting the secretariat for new province, the people could be able to resolve their issues easily instead of moving towards Lahore.

This was part of the manifesto of incumbent government working under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to establish a province for addressing the problems of the masses residing in far flung areas of Punjab, he added.

“We will seek assistance from the provincial and federal legislatures for floating the idea at the floors’ of assemblies, he said. “This would be a step forward to strengthen the federation,” he said.