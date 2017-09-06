South African cricketer Tahir issued visa for Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): South African cricketer Muhammad Imran

Tahir who would be featuring in the Independence Cup scheduled to be

held in Lahore this month had been issued visa by the Pakistan

Consulate Birmingham that were lacking due to insufficient documentation.

Imran Tahir and his family approached the Pakistan Consulate Birmingham

on September 4, for issuance of visa for himself, his wife, son and mother-in-law, a press release said.

The consul general received Tahir in his office, and explained

to him that issuing visa to third country nationals requires

additional processes as Tahir as well as his three family members

are holders of South African passports.

Consulate staff assisted him in filling out the visa

applications. The visa applications are handled by Gerry’s but, as

a special case, his (Tahir’s) applications were directly accepted by

the consulate. It may be noted that the normal visa processing time

is five working days.

When the high commissioner came to know about the matter, he

immediately intervened and gave necessary approval after which the

visa were issued the same day. The high commissioner also spoke to

Tahir on telephone.

It is clarified that the time taken in issuing visa was due

to non filling-out four applications, non availability of supporting

documents and additional processing required in respect of visa for

holders of third country passports.