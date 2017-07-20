SOS Villages doing great service to humanity: President

LAHORE, July 20 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said

welfare organizations were important for the survival of humanity

and their existence in the society was no less than a blessing.

Talking to a delegation of children of SOS Children’s Villages headed

by its president Souriya Anwar at the Governor House in Lahore, he said SOS Children’s Villages were doing a great service to humanity.

The president lauded the performance of SOS Children’s Villages and

said the welfare institution was rendering commendable job for serving the mankind.

Earlier, Souriya Anwar briefed the president that 14 SOS Villages were

operating across the country where more than 2,000 children were acquiring education along with participation in different activities.

She apprised that those villages were being run with the

aid of philanthropists and no foreign aid was being taken to provide these facilities to these children.

She said the institution was busy in service of humanity for the past

40 years and 150 children in each village were being provided free of cost facilities including education and health.

The president was given a detailed briefing on the performance of SOS

Children’s Villages.

He interacted with the children and listened to their poems and national

songs and also inquired about their educational syllabus.

The president assured the delegation that he would soon visit their

organization.