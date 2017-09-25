Some people,hostile agencies from abroad trying to destabilize Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 25 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar

Javed Bajwa said on Monday that some people and hostile agencies from abroad were trying to destabilize Pakistan adding that they also criticized Army.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here, the Army Chief stated this during his visit to the parents of Lieutenant Arsalan Alam Shaheed at his village near Murree.

Lieutenant Arsalan embraced “Shahadat” at the newly-established

Pakistani Border post in Rajgal, Khyber Agency on Saturday.

The COAS offered “Fatiah” at the Shaheed’s grave and interacted

with his family members. While paying tribute to him, the COAS said that the Army and nation were proud of their “Shuhudas”, who had rendered supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

He said Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, being the only son and a brother of

three sisters preferred his country over himself and the family.

“I pay tribute to Arsalan’s parents who have sacrificed their son for

the sake of this country. The night one of my soldiers or officers loses his life I feel as if I have lost a part of my body. But the next morning I wake up with the renewed resolve that I have to work so that their blood is not wasted.”

He said some people and hostile agencies from abroad were trying to

destabilize Pakistan besides criticizing the Army. “We are sacrificing the best for the country. But some people, who have been sitting abroad for quite some time, are abusing the army, the country and want Pakistan to break up. I want to tell them that until and unless we have such valiant sons and their brave parents no one can harm this country. Soon the law will also reach to them (to those who abuse Pakistan, while sitting abroad),” he said.

He expressed the resolve to make Pakistan a strong country, where he

said would be the rule of law and constitution. He said Pakistan Army would continue to perform in the best interest of the country and would standby with the nation against all challenges. Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy. Use of force is the prerogative of state alone, he added.

The Army Chief expressed the resolve to restore peace and rule of law,

whatever sacrifices it might cost. He also paid tribute to all the martyrs of Pakistan army and other law enforcement agencies.