Some foreign elements trying to halt CPEC, progress in country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that some foreign elements were trying to

halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and progress in the country.

The negative propaganda launched against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government could

not disturb the vote bank of this popular party of the country, he said while talking to a

private news channel.

The present government had made efforts for energy projects, economy and restoration of peace in Karachi.

The problems of Balochistan were also being resolved, he added.

The PML-N government had apprised the world that democracy had strengthened in Pakistan, he said.

Some hidden hands or foreign elements wanted to destabilize the country and creating unrest for halting

development, he said.

To a question he said that Nawaz Sharif visited London due to ailment of his spouse.

He added that former prime minister would return to Pakistan on November 2.

To another question he said that there was no crisis in the country.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), had introduced the bad culture of usuing unparliamentary

language.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N had struggled for independence of judiciary.

Replying to a question he said that political stability was imperative to streamline the system.