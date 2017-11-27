Some forces working against CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that some forces were working to halt China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project.
CPEC was a gift for Pakistan and some forces were working against
the project, he said while talking to a private news channel.
Commenting on Faizabad sit-in, he said that it had created bad image of the country.
Discouraging protests and sit-in, in the federal capital, he said this practice should be stopped in future.
The footage showing attacks on the houses was shameful, he said.
To a question he said that a meeting chaired by the prime minister was held here in which military leadership
was also present. In the meeting, collective decision was taken regarding the issue of protesters staging
sit-in at Faizabad Interchange.
He said that it was the responsibility of the religious parties to show the true picture of Islam which
teaches love, tolerance and harmony.
