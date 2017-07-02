Some elements trying to create anarchy to fail CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP): Minister for Planning Development and
Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that some elements were trying
to create political instability and anarchy with the designs to fail
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
In a statement issued here, he said that these elements were
also trying to alive the spirit of Justice Munir in the incumbent
judiciary.
He said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were political realities and any conspiracy
against them would never succeed.
The minister said that the masses did not vote for Pakistan
Tehrik-e-Insaf and now he wanted the Supreme Court to do that
for him.
Ahsan Iqbal said that the Joint Investigation Team had become
controversial in the eyes of masses. He expressed the hope that the PML-N would achieve a landmark victory in 2018 general elections.
He said that everyone knew the reality of the accountability
game against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif prior to that of Asif Zardari
and Musharraf.
He said that it would have been understandable if the Supreme
Court had given a verdict about Pervez Musharraf before the
accountability of civil leaders.
The minister said that anybody could feel the difference
between the Pakistan of 2013 and that of 2017, adding that no one
would be allowed to play with the fate of Pakistan.
He said that his party would fight every conspiracy. He said
some elements in establishment used Imran Khan to weaken the civilian
system and leadership adding that this was his only role.
