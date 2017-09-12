Solution to Afghanistan issue lies only in dialogue, not war: President

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sept 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Tuesday said that the issue of Afghanistan could only be resolved

through dialogue and not war.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani academia and intelligentsia here, the President reiterated that Pakistan would continue assisting their Afghan brethren for stability in their country.

Among those who attended the event included Ambassador of

Pakistan in Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan, Coordinator of COMSTECH,

Assistant Secretary General OIC Naeem Khan, Director General

Science and Technology Irfan Shaukat and a huge number of Pakistani

academicians and expatriates.

The President, who arrived here on four-day official visit

on Saturday, told the gathering that the era of brain-drain from

Pakistan was over and now the Pakistani experts and academicians

would serve in their own homeland.

He said being academicians, the Pakistani expatriates were

playing their role with dedication in Kazakhstan, thus bringing

good name to their country.

He said owing to the prudent and business friendly policies

of the government, the national economy grew satisfactorily during

recent years.

The President said the investment condition in the country

would further improve after China Pakistan Economic Corridor

becomes operational.

He said consequent to the power projects being executed under

CPEC, Pakistan would get rid of load-shedding by first quarter of

2018.

He hoped that Pakistan’s future was bright and after CPEC’s

completion, Pakistan would become the most important state in the

region.

He said the agriculture sector of the country had performed

well and urged the experts to focus on agricultural research.

He told the gathering that revival of air links with Central

Asian States was also being worked out.