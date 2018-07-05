Solution of basic issues lies in PPP manifesto: Bilawal

SUKKUR, July 05 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the solution to basic issues of the masses only lay in the PPP’s manifesto.

Talking to media here, he said the PPP had given voice to the oppressed people and taken practical steps for solving their problems with limited resources.

“Holding elections is not the only element of democracy”, he said adding “PPP believes that the real essence of democracy is the protection of fundamental rights and a compromise on this matter is not possible”.

Bilawal said that PPP was a well recognized political force and the party of the masses, because of its commitment to the people.

To a question, he claimed that the Lyari incident was done deliberately to create an atmosphere of fear, creating hurdles for a peaceful election.

PPP chairman said that he would not be deterred by the violence. “I am going to every nook and cranny of the country with my party manifesto.”