Solid wastes flowing into sea be included in WB’s blue economy project: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan Tuesday said thousands of ton of waste from Karachi flowed into sea which was not only polluting sea but also
hampering growth of mangroves and fisheries.
The waste, being discharged into sea, should be included in
Blue Economy Project of the World Bank, he said while talking to
delegation of World Bank which called on him here.
During the meeting, Ms. Rahat Jabeen, an Environmentalist from
the World Bank apprised the minister that the bank emphasized
uplifting socio-economic condition in developing countries.
She highlighted that Punjab had better capacity building
skills in forestry sector while Balochistan had great potential
to revive forestry through protecting mangroves.
She informed that mangroves forests were part of their Blue
Economy Project and they were working on sustainable fisheries
projects.
It was informed that the World Bank wanted federal
government to use assistance of the World Bank as an incentive for
provinces. The province which showed better performance in forestry
sector should be rewarded with this financial assistance.
Earlier, Secretary Climate Change, Syed Abu Ahmed Akif asked
Economic Affairs Division to assist in mobilizing matching funds
to increase pool for implementing different components of Green
Pakistan Programme.
The World Bank on request of Economic Affairs Division visited
Pakistan in June 2017. Three potential areas were identified by
the World Bank Scoping Mission for additional funding through Green
Pakistan Programme and first was forest investment for resilient
landscapes and infrastructure. It shall support protection of
important physical infrastructure such as roads, water supply,
irrigation and hydropower facilities by mitigating disaster risks
related to forest landscapes and forest ecosystem.
The second was forest investment for economic and livelihood
development. It shall develop benefits related to restoration of
production forests and agro forestry system to meet crop, livestock,
timber and non timber forest products that are essential for
livelihood of rural poor while third was capacity building,
monitoring and evaluation and knowledge management. It shall
facilitate exchange of best practices and knowledge among provinces
and with the international community.
The meeting was also attended by Jiang Ru, Senior Environmental Specialist, Inspector General Forest Syed Mehmood Nasir and others.
