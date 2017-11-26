Sole objective of IMCTC is to counter terrorism: Raheel Shareef

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The military commander of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) General (R) Raheel Shareef Sunday emphasized that the sole objective of IMCTC was counter terrorism and it was not against any country or any sect.

While addressing IMCTC’s Defence Ministers conference at Riyadh, he said that while all individual states were making efforts against the menace of terrorism, the required level of synergy and resources were lacking, said a press release issued received here.

He said that IMCTC wold support its partners mainly through intelligence sharing and capacity building.

General Raheel said that Muslim world was the biggest sufferer of the menace of terrorism and during last 6 years alone, more than 70% of all deaths attributed to terrorism had occurred in Muslim countries.

“Fight against the faceless enemy with extremist ideology is complex and challenging, requiring collaboration. Pakistan has turned the tide and has had defeated the menace.”