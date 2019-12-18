Socioeconomic development linked with Info-Tech development : President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that socio-economic development of the country was linked with the development of Information Technology and it had huge potential to turn around the country’s economy and through its adoption, public service delivery could be immensely improved.

He expressed these views while chairing the 1st meeting of the Board of Governors, National Information Technology Board (NITB) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here said.

The President further said that IT held immense potential and all out efforts must be made to incorporate modern technologies in various sectors towards improving governance structure.

Therefore, he emphasized that the empowerment of NITB under the new ordinance would intensify its efforts for conversion of public sector organizations to E-governance to ensure optimum services delivery.

During the meeting, various items of the agenda came under discussion and a number of decisions and incorporation of these technologies in different sectors was deliberated upon.

NITB had been established to provide E-governance software applications to public sector organizations so as to focus on cross-cutting E-governance applications and initiatives that could be replicated across multiple public organizations for better government to government (G2G) and government to citizens (G2C) services and communication.