Socio economic uplift of common man top priority of Imran Khan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that struggle of Imran Khan is for the common man with the prime objective to uplift the socio economic status and standard of their lives.

In her tweet, she said that Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas Program are practical steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan for better socio economic status of downtrodden segments of the society to support the destitute and poor. Both these programs, she said, would assist to ensure protection to the poor and deserved persons.