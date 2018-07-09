‘Social Security Hospital,dispensaries working for labourers’

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Provincial Minister for Labour Mian
Nauman Kabeer has said that a Social Security Hospital and 13
dispensaries are providing treatment facilities to more than
49,000 registered labourers in Sialkot district.
While Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School is also being
made operational in the district, he added.
The minister said that he would talk to caretaker Chief
Minister Punjab for awarding subsidy to the exporters of Sialkot
in transport sector.
He said that caretaker cabinet under the leadership of Chief
Minister struggling for solving the problems of the people while
remaining within its limits. He said that grievances about social
security would be redressed immediately.
Later, the Minister visited social Security hospital Sialkot
and inspected the medical facilities being given to the family
members and industrial labourers.
Director Social Security Medical Dr. Saifullah and Director
Livestock Dr. Khalil Ahmed were also present on this occasion.
Provincial Minister inquired after the health of the patients
and asked about the standard of treatment facilities.
He also visited operation theater, laboratory and pharmacy. He
inspected Forward Sports where Director Forward Sports Kh.Masood
briefed him about the manufacturing of football ‘tele-star’ being
played in football world cup.
The Minister expressed pleasure over the success of Forward
Sports and said that such industries should be established
which could provide employment opportunities to the people and
earn good name for the country.