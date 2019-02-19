Social justice provision part of Islamic fundamental teachings: CM

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has given an immortal message of doing justice with all humanity.

In his message issued here , on the eve of World Day of Social Justice, the CM said that Islam had preached social justice, equality and peaceful coexistence. Provision of social justice to every citizen is part of fundamental teachings of Islam. In fact, social justice carried important

value in Islam, he said, adding societies which were devoid of social

justice were left behind in the development process.