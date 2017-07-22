Sobia launches publicity campaign for her film

LAHORE, July 22 (APP): Sobia Khan, heroine of film
‘Chain Na Aae’ Saturday kicked off the publicity campaign for her
film here.
The other actors of the film — Nadeem, Mustafa Qureshi,
Attiqa Odho, Bahroz Sabzwari, Adil Murad and Sehrish — have
also launched their campaign for the movie.
Music Director Amar Waris has also reached Pakistan to
join the campaign.
Sobia Khan told APP that the film would be released
on August 11.
