Soan Gardens Housing Society establishes Coronavirus Help Desk

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):The Management Committee (MC) of the Civilian Employees Co-operative Housing Society (CECHS), Soan Gardens Wednesday established a Coronavirus Help Desk amid at to facilitate the residents,besides creating awareness among the people and safe them from the deadly virus.

Secretary General MC Soan Gardens, Muhammad Mansha Sahi said that the help desk would monitor the situation of the society round the clock and help the residents at their door steps.

Mansha Sahi said that hand sanitizer, personnel protective suits, masks, gloves were being provided to the staffers of the MC to counter the coronavirus spread.

The Secretary General said that the staffers of the MC had been asked to maintain strict vigilance at entry points and monitor outsiders and residents of the society. The employees have already been provided masks, hand sanitizers, gloves to protect them from deadly virus.

Mansha Sahi said that safety of the residents of the housing society was the top priority of the MC and no compromise would be mode in this regard. He said that the MC would provide all possible support to the residents of the society.

On the occasion, President MC Ilyas Khan said all the measures have been taken on the directions of concerned authorities in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ilyas Khan said the awareness was also being created among the residents regarding the prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

The President said that majority of staffers of the MC have already been sent on leave, deploying only one employee in administration and one at complaint center of the office.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Younas held meeting with Secretary General Mansha Sahi and President Ilyas Khan to devise a strategy regarding domestic workers in the houses on the residents.