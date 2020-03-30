Soan Gardens Housing Society establishes Coronavirus Help Desk

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The Management Committee (MC) of the Civilian Employees Co-operative Housing Society (CECHS), Soan Gardens has established a Coronavirus Help Desk amid at facilitating the residents, besides creating awareness among them to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.

Secretary General MC Soan Gardens, Muhammad Mansha Sahi said the help desk would monitor the situation of the society round the clock and help the residents at their door steps.

Mansha Sahi said hand sanitizer, personnel protective suits, masks, gloves were being provided to the staffers of the MC to counter the coronavirus spread.

The secretary general said the staffers of the MC had been asked to maintain strict vigilance at entry points and monitor outsiders and residents of the society.

Mansha Sahi said safety of the residents of the housing society was the top priority of the MC and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said the MC would provide all possible support to the residents of the society.

On the occasion, President MC Ilyas Khan said all measures had been taken on the directions of concerned authorities in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ilyas Khan said awareness was also being created among the residents regarding the prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

The president said majority of staffers of the MC had already been sent on leave, deploying only one employee in administration and one at complaint center of the office.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Younas held meeting with Secretary General Mansha Sahi and President Ilyas Khan to devise a strategy regarding domestic workers in the houses.