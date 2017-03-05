So happy to see joy on people’s faces: Samuels

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi player Marlon Samuels

on Sunday said that he was so happy to see joy on the faces of

Pakistani people.

He believed that his native West Indies and Pakistan are

similar when it comes to cricket spirit, a private news channel

reported.

“This is a big deal for a cricket-loving nation. We can see

how important it is for people here that cricket has returned to

Pakistan today, it is awesome to see the joy on the people’s

faces. That’s why we are here,” Samuels said.

Replying to a question regarding who is going to win

tonight, he said whoever win, the ultimate winner will be Pakistan

cricket.