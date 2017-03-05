So happy to see joy on people’s faces: Samuels

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi player Marlon Samuels
on Sunday said that he was so happy to see joy on the faces of
Pakistani people.
He believed that his native West Indies and Pakistan are
similar when it comes to cricket spirit, a private news channel
reported.
“This is a big deal for a cricket-loving nation. We can see
how important it is for people here that cricket has returned to
Pakistan today, it is awesome to see the joy on the people’s
faces. That’s why we are here,” Samuels said.
Replying to a question regarding who is going to win
tonight, he said whoever win, the ultimate winner will be Pakistan
cricket.