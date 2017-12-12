Snowfall in murree attracts a large number of tourists

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):A large number of tourists, mainly from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, thronged to Malka-e-Kohsar Murree to enjoy the first snowfall of the season.

According to the Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) a senior official said, “About one feet snowfall fallen in the area, he said more snowfall expected in the coming days in Murree and its adjoining areas.

An official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said, “Thousands tourists thronged to see the first snowfall of the current winter season at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall and Ayubia.

He said that the hill station attracted a huge crowd whenever there’s a snowfall.

He said Murree’s adjoining areas like Galiyat, Bhurban, Ayubia and Nathiagali were also expected to see a large influx of visitors next week due to the snowfall.

He said PTDC trying to facilitate the tourists relating to accomodation packages as PTDC has announced discount packages in the start of the winter season to attract the tourists influx.

PTDC is also in touch with local administration for the maintainance of traffic system he added.

All restaurants were packed with tourists and the demand of woollies also goes up, as mercury falls below the freezing point.

Hina Khan, a tourist from Rawalpindi, said ,”I was delighted to see snowfall as I had never seen snowfall before in my life.

“We have enjoyed a lot, throwing ice balls to our friends. Murree is a beautiful place and we are happy to be here,” said Nisar Ahmed another visitor.