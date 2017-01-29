Slovakian skier Jan Jukubco steals the show in International Ski Cup

PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP): Jan Jakubco of Slovakia took over the lead on the second day of the Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic resort of Malam Jabba, Swat.

Slovakian and Ukrainian skiers bewildered fellow skier in both

men and women categories in the historical international event. Jan

Jakubco of Slovakia got first position in the second race of Men’s Giant Slalom category, while Ivan Kovasnkyuk and Vasyle Telychuk of Ukraine remained second and third respectively.

In the second race of Women Giant Slalom category, Ukraine proved

invincible again as two Ukraine skiers Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia

Gorbunova got first positions. Pakistani talented international skier

Ifrah Wali had a wonderful race and remained third in the category.

Slalom races also resumed on Sunday in the first race of Men Slalom

category, Jan Jakubco of Slovakia again showed his skills and also

secured first position in this category, while Ivan Kovasnkyuk and Vasyle Telychuk of Ukraine got second and third positions respectively. In Women Slalom category, Pakistani female skiers dominated over their rivals, Ifrah Wali got first position and Fatima Sohail and Zainab Sohail achieved second and third positions respectively.

In the historic event, 50 male and 10 female Skiers from Pakistan and 08 different countries including Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan are participating in the Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup. It is hoped that this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open the door for revival of international sports in the country.