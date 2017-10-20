‘Slogan of change’ failed to deliver in KP: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and PMLN Provincial President Ameer Muqam here Friday said that slogan of change cannot improve the life of people but the objective demands are sincerity and practicality by our leaders.

Talking to different delegations at PMLN Secretariat, he said that PTI has failed to deliver any tangible results to people who voted the party into power. He said that KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak has done nothing except making useless announcements while PTI’s chief Imran Khan has forced KP province into a quagmire of loans.

Muqam said that Imran Khan and KP CM should tell people that how much loan has been borrowed for Rapid Bus Project. He said that Imran Khan and provincial government has ignored the problems of people from the last four and half years and they are now trying to achieve victory in upcoming elections by deceiving and misleading people.

Engr. Ameer Muqam questioned why exploitation of KP people has been made by leasing Swat Motorway, Malam Jabba resort along with associated forests.