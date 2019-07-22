SLCB security delegation to visit Pakistan in August

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):The security delegation of the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLCB) would visit Pakistan in August to access the security plans prior to Test Series which is scheduled in October.

According to information received here, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and SLCB had a contact in which the Sri Lankan counterpart assured them of sending a security team to Pakistan in August.

“The dates of the security delegation’s visit to Pakistan will be announced soon,” it said.

If all goes according to plan, the two teams will be playing a test series in Pakistan, which will mark the return of the five-day international cricket to the country.