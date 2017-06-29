SL cricket team expected to vist Pakistan later this year

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): With the security situation improving

in the country, the Pakistani cricket fans having something to cheer

for as the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to tour here at the

end of this year.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official

confirmed that the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to tour

Pakistan in November or December.

“Our Sri Lankan counterpart have expressed willingness in

sending their team to Pakistan as the security situation is

improving in the country,” he said.

He said Sri Lankan team would be playing ODIs and Twenty20s

against Pakistan team which would be staged only in Lahore.

“The world had witnessed the type of security that was

provided in the high-profile Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final at

Lahore. PSL final had proved a great breakthrough in reviving

international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

He said World XI team would also be touring Pakistan in

September which also includes foreign players from Australia, West

Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.