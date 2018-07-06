Skilled manpower inevitable for stable national development: President

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said presence of skilled manpower was essential to provide a strong foundation for the national development and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) must keep up its remarkable role in this regard.

He said this in a meeting with Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh and NCHD Chairperson Rozina Alam Khan who also presented the annual report of the Commission to the president. Federal Education Secretary Arshad Mirza and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

He said the country had set big goals for national development but the dearth of resources was an impediment to the success. However, during recent years, the government had greatly focused on the targeted sectors which also brought in better results.

The president also lauded the performance of Rozina Alam and other officials in the organization should follow the suit.

He said the tend of ghost schools in rural areas was dismaying which required a comprehensive strategy for riddance.

He also directed the education minister to formulate a policy to elevate the standard of basic education in the country.

He also appreciated the services of NCHD for imparting education to the poor and abandoned children and hoped that their efforts would come to fruition.