Sixty seven dead, 128 injured during Monsoon till August 5: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, August 6 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its Monsoon daily situation report here on Monday stated sixty seven were killed, one hundred and twenty injured and 222 houses damaged due to heavy rains in the country from 20 June to 5 August.

According to the report, due to heavy rains and overflow of water channels, gusty winds in various areas of the provinces caused most of the damages of precious lives and property during Monsoon 2018.

The report has stated maximum deaths caused in the Punjab province as 24 male, 2 female and 5 children with a total death toll of 31 while 47 male, 12 female and 12 children total 71 people got injured and 7 houses partially and 1 fully damaged were reported.

The deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) were counted less as compared to Punjab where as many as 4 male, 3 female and 10 children died with a total number of 17 causalities, 37 person were reported to be injured during the monsoon downpours including 12 male, 12 female and 13 children whereas 111 houses got damaged as 85 partially and 26 completely smashed.

The Balochistan province received two causalities during monsoon including one each male and female.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir bored total 10 causalities including 6 male and 3 female and a child where 11 injured with 7 male and 4 female reported with 36 houses damaged as 11 partially and 25 fully ruined were reported.

The death toll was the least after Balochistan in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where only 2 died including 2 females where 1 male injured was reported while 54 partially and 3 houses were fully damaged with a total number of 57 houses smashed during monsoon downpours.

The disasters faced by the tribal districts of KPK included 6 children and a male dead where 8 injured including 1 male, 4 female and 3 children while 9 houses partially and 1 fully got damaged during monsoon rains.

Meanwhile the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of KPK provided 50 and that of GB 60 tents respectively in their domains while GBDMA/DDMA provided 250 bags of food items to the disaster victims till date during Monsoon 2018.