Sixth round on Pak Turkey,FTA to be held in April

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Pakistan and Turkey’s sixth round of

the negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to held in coming

month of April,2017 was postponed because Prime Minister visit to

Turkey.

Pakistan and Turkey in sixth round of the negotiations on Free

Trade Agreement (FTA) would be discussed on specific items including textile sector.

Both the sides hold discussions on agreement on goods,services

and on investment.

Pakistan’s trade balance started decreasing at annual rate of

19 percent after that additional duties imposed by Turkey in 2011,

said a senior official from Ministry of Commerce, while talking to

APP here on Friday.

The official said that Pakistan to get market space in

Agriculture and Pharmaceutical sector.

Replying to a question,he said that both side would shared

provisional list for reaching the final agreement for FTA in coming round of dialogue.

The official said that Pakistan’s major exports to Turkey are

denim PET,ethanol, Cotton yarn,fabric and rice,garments, leather,carpets, surgical instruments,sports good,chemicals.

Pakistan’s major imports from Turkey are manmade textiles,

towels,steel structure,tanning and plastic chemicals, processed milk and whey,he said.

Replying to a question,he said that additional tariff imposed

by Turkey in 2011 have a targeted impact on Pakistan’s major exports,adding that Turkey levied additional duty on 1880 products as same as Pakistan’s top 205 exports to turkey face additional duty.

He added that Pakistan impose Regulatory Duty (RD) on 1312

products,Turkey has exports to pakistan in 261 of products that face RD.

This constitutes 17 percent on Turkish imports into Pakistan.

“Before the additional duty imposed, Pakistan have positive

trade balance with Turkey, and after the signing of new FTA with Turkey both the countries will have again the same positive trade balance.