ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Six soldiers were martyred in firing on a Pakistan Army border patrolling party by terrorists from across the border near Gurbaz, North Wazirstan Saturday.

According to an Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the martyred included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.