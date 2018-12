QUETTA, Dec 14 (APP):An intelligence based operation was conducted on a terrorists’ hideout in Wakai area near Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan on Friday.

Terrorists targeted one of the vehicles of security forces through improvised explosive device (IED) and as a result six security personnel embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In exchange of fire four terrorists were killed.