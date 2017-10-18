Six policemen, one citizen martyred, thirteen hurt in Quetta blast

QUETTA, Oct 18 (APP): At least seven police personnel including one passerby were martyred and thirteen others sustained injuries in a blast at Sibi Road near Costume

area of Quetta on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, the blast occurred when a police mobile van was crossing the area, leaving seven police personnel including a passerby martyred and thirteen

policemen injured on the spot.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to provincial civil hospital Quetta.

The injured were shifted to Combine Military Hospital (CMH) for medical where the victims were identified as Shaukat, Shakoor, Ghulam Murtaza, Shakirullah, Adil,

Mansoor, Imran, Munir ,Rashid, Abdul Qayyum, Sikandar Ali, Najeebullah and Muhammad Reheem.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation of blast nature.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri strongly condemned the incident of explosion and

expressed deep sorrow over precious lives who martyred in the explosion.

He directed relative authorities to provide all medical facilities to injured victims in treatment.

Provincial Health Minister, Rehmat Saleh Baloch also condemned the blat tragedy and imposed emergency at hospitals and urged doctors to ensure better treatment of

the injured victims.