Six oil refineries with around 1.1 mln bpd capacity, being worked out

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Cognizant of the ever-growing energy requirements of the country, the government

is working on a multi-faceted strategy to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas, besides achieving self-sufficiency in crude oil refining sector.

“Currently, as many as six projects, investment initiatives and proposals in oil refining sector are in pipeline and at different stages to purify around 1.110 million Barrel per Day (BPD),” a senior official privy to the petroleum sector development told APP on Tuesday.