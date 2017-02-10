Six officers of AGP transferred

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Auditor General of Pakistan, Rana Assad Amin on Friday has ordered the transfers/postings of six senior officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts service.

According to the details, Zafar Hassan Raza Accountant General Punjab has been posted as Deputy Auditor General (CA&E) in Audit General Office Islamabad while Syed Karamat Hussain Bokhari has been posted as Accountant General of Punjab, Member Finance, SUPARCO (OPS) Karachi Farrukh Ahmad Hamidi has been posted as Accountant General (OPS) Sindh Karachi.

The other transfers including Muhammad Saddique Tariq Jaya awaiting posting is posted as controller Military Accounts (RC) Rawalpindi while Director Audit WAPDA Lahore has been posted as DG Audit (OPS) District Government Punjab (North) Lahore and Umar Ali Khan repatriated from deputation as Director President Secretariat Islamabad has been posted as Director General (B&A), (OPS) in Auditor General Office Islamabad.