Car bomb explosion kills 24, injures 95 in Parachinar City

PARACHINAR March 31 (APP): A power car bomb explosion on Shingak Road in Parchinar City has left 24 persons dead and about 95 others injured on Friday morning.

According to hospital authorities, 24 people were killed and 95 others injured when a car packed with explosive ripped through the crowded Noor market where people were busy in routine business activities.

Local residents said that an unknown person had parked the explosive packed car near an imambargah in the area which exploded with huge sound.

The dead also include a woman and two children. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Parachianr where emergency has been enforced and doctors and paramedics on leave were called in for duty.

Commissioner Kohat Mussarrat Hussain has confirmed the death of 15 persons in the deadly blast while talking to media.

The condition of 27 injured was critical who were shifted to Peshawar with help of helicopter.He said he casualty figure may increase as condition of several victims are stated to be critical.

The dead bodies and injured were brought to the DHQ hospital for treatment and autopsy.

The doctors urged people to avoid unnecessary visit to the hospital as it create obstruction in treatment process of the victims.

Several shops in the markets besides vehicles were damaged in the explosion and shots of gunfire were also heard. The identity of the victims could not be immediately ascertained.

Pakistan Army troops have joined the rescue and relief operation and a helicopter was dispatched to the area for evacuation of the injured. According to ISPR, a Army Medical evacuation helicopter has flown to Parachinar for speedy evacuation of injured. The officials of political administration and Khasadar Force also participating in the relief and rescue operation and shifted injured to hospital.

The KP Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra expressed grief over the blast and strongly condemned the attack.

In a statement issued here, the Governor directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the victims.

He said such cowardice attacks could not deter our determination in the fight against terrorism and elements involved in such inhuman act would be brought to justice.

He prayed for eternal peace of the victims and early recovery of the injured.