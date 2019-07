LONDON, Jul 17 (APP):Sister Berchmans Wednesday was conferred on Benedict Medal in recognition of her lifetime teaching services in Pakistan by St Mary’s University London here at the Westminster Cathedral.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria attended the award ceremony for Sister Berchmans, who taught for about 65 years at convents of Jesus and Mary in Lahore, Murree and Karachi.