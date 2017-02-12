Siraj Ull Haq can not produce evidence in court against PML N: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minster on

Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Sunday said that Jamaat e Islami chief, Siraj Ul Haq could not produce any evidence in court against PML N and became a source of ashamed for his lawyer and party.

In a statement issued here, he said that Siraj Ul Haq should not

make fool the nation through his baseless statements and propaganda.

He pointed out that JI won two seats in Azad Jammmu and Kashmir (AJK) with the support of PML N and Siraj Ul Haq should show high moral values.

He said that PML N workers of AJK always wanted to empower their own party’s representatives.